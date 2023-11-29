Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Vecses

Lands for sale in Vecses, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 2 104 m²
€313,137
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 723 m²
€75,414
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 1 500 m²
€130,862
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 4 347 m²
€101,201
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€370,661
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€1,09M
