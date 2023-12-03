Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Vaja

Commercial real estate in Vaja, Hungary

2 properties total found
Commercial in Vaja, Hungary
Commercial
Vaja, Hungary
Area 180 m²
€64,664
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Vaja, Hungary
Commercial
Vaja, Hungary
Area 2 924 m²
€659,840
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir