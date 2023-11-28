Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Tolna, Hungary

144 properties total found
2 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€41,880
3 room house in Tolna, Hungary
3 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€65,848
4 room house in Bataszek, Hungary
4 room house
Bataszek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€105,094
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€70,502
3 room house in Tengelic, Hungary
3 room house
Tengelic, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€65,260
4 room house in Regoely, Hungary
4 room house
Regoely, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
€64,211
2 room house in Hogyesz, Hungary
2 room house
Hogyesz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€66,832
4 room house in Tolna, Hungary
4 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€86,489
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€115,319
3 room house in Bonyhad, Hungary
3 room house
Bonyhad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€30,140
3 room house in Ciko, Hungary
3 room house
Ciko, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
€33,809
3 room house in Tolna, Hungary
3 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
€94,352
6 room house in Paks, Hungary
6 room house
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€338,093
House in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
House
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
€27,519
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€65,585
3 room house in Decs, Hungary
3 room house
Decs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€48,486
3 room house in Tolna, Hungary
3 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€94,295
2 room house in Nemetker, Hungary
2 room house
Nemetker, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€44,293
3 room house in Facankert, Hungary
3 room house
Facankert, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€47,150
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€72,433
3 room house in Medina, Hungary
3 room house
Medina, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€39,246
3 room house in Bata, Hungary
3 room house
Bata, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€21,045
6 room house in Pincehely, Hungary
6 room house
Pincehely, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Among the gentle hills of Pincehely, there are beautifully cultivated vineyards and 2 wooden…
€130,782
4 room house in Madocsa, Hungary
4 room house
Madocsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€130,782
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€51,888
4 room house in Sioagard, Hungary
4 room house
Sioagard, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
€152,011
2 room house in Fadd, Hungary
2 room house
Fadd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€68,482
3 room house in Kisszekely, Hungary
3 room house
Kisszekely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€56,349
5 room house in Tolna, Hungary
5 room house
Tolna, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€128,161
3 room house in Gerjen, Hungary
3 room house
Gerjen, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€73,122
Properties features in Tolna, Hungary

