  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Toeroekbalint

Lands for sale in Toeroekbalint, Hungary

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 50 000 m²
€2,48M
Plot of land in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 882 m²
€163,092
Plot of land in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 1 183 m²
€247,900
Plot of land in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 740 m²
Green, albeit with a central location. Inside the plot there is water (with well), electric…
€99,392
Plot of land in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 1 053 m²
€43,056
Plot of land in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 1 762 m²
Building plot for sale in the heart of Törökbálint with a wonderful panoramic view, huge are…
€326,185
Plot of land in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 2 079 m²
€313,137
Plot of land in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 1 200 m²
€432,709
Plot of land in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 440 000 m²
€12,50M
