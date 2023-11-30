Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Tiszafueredi jaras, Hungary

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
Area 1 219 m²
€7,689
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Area 1 132 m²
€15,135
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Area 1 375 m²
€31,575
Plot of land in Tiszaszolos, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaszolos, Hungary
Area 60 000 m²
€75,675
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Area 1 406 m²
€31,575
Plot of land in Tiszaszolos, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaszolos, Hungary
Area 905 m²
€12,786
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Area 493 m²
€36,768
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Area 2 424 m²
€32,781
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Area 944 m²
€41,697
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Area 5 122 m²
€65,300
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Area 627 m²
€52,187
Plot of land in Tiszaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaoers, Hungary
Area 2 739 m²
€17,020
