Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Szigetszentmiklosi jaras
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Szigetszentmiklosi jaras, Hungary

сommercial property
11
Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Investment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 40 m²
€115,709
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir