Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Szentgotthardi jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Szentgotthardi jaras, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
3 room house in Roenoek, Hungary
3 room house
Roenoek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€65,841
Leave a request
3 room house in Felsoszoelnoek, Hungary
3 room house
Felsoszoelnoek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€171,848
Leave a request
6 room house in Csoeroetnek, Hungary
6 room house
Csoeroetnek, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
€446,873
Leave a request
2 room house in Csoeroetnek, Hungary
2 room house
Csoeroetnek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€420,431
Leave a request
2 room house in Szentgotthard, Hungary
2 room house
Szentgotthard, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€66,079
Leave a request
4 room house in Roenoek, Hungary
4 room house
Roenoek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
€47,569
Leave a request
2 room house in Apatistvanfalva, Hungary
2 room house
Apatistvanfalva, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€171,874
Leave a request
7 room house in Szentgotthard, Hungary
7 room house
Szentgotthard, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
€145,406
Leave a request
4 room house in Szentgotthard, Hungary
4 room house
Szentgotthard, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€245,912
Leave a request

Properties features in Szentgotthardi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir