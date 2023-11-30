Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Szekszard
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Szekszard, Hungary

24 properties total found
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€71,129
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€116,346
4 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€132,184
8 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
8 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 275 m²
€185,069
House in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
House
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
€27,764
2 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 29 m²
€26,442
2 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
€18,245
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 64 m²
€62,139
2 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€43,630
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€23,798
House in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
House
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€19,303
5 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€169,230
2 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€46,274
6 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€198,316
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€144,110
House in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
House
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€30,409
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€66,079
4 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
€153,893
House in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
House
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
€15,469
2 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
€18,245
4 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€89,903
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 37 m²
€35,697
6 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
€118,001
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€68,068
Properties features in Szekszard, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
