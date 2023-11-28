Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Szeghalmi jaras, Hungary

2 room house in Koeroesladany, Hungary
2 room house
Koeroesladany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€25,160
4 room house in Veszto, Hungary
4 room house
Veszto, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€57,659
4 room house in Veszto, Hungary
4 room house
Veszto, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€26,076
3 room house in Veszto, Hungary
3 room house
Veszto, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€22,277
2 room house in Koeroesujfalu, Hungary
2 room house
Koeroesujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€7,638
4 room house in Veszto, Hungary
4 room house
Veszto, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€42,117
