  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Szarvas

Residential properties for sale in Szarvas, Hungary

5 room house in Szarvas, Hungary
5 room house
Szarvas, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
€153,100
3 room house in Szarvas, Hungary
3 room house
Szarvas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€23,381
3 room house in Szarvas, Hungary
3 room house
Szarvas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€83,694
4 room apartment in Szarvas, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szarvas, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€158,389
2 room house in Szarvas, Hungary
2 room house
Szarvas, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
€99,868
3 room house in Szarvas, Hungary
3 room house
Szarvas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€52,562
