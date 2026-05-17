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Terraced Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Sumegi jaras, Hungary

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1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Csabrendek, Hungary
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Duplex 2 bedrooms
Csabrendek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
Renovated Family Homes for Sale in the Balaton Highlands – Ideal as a Home and an Investment…
$406,788
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Properties features in Sumegi jaras, Hungary

with Garage
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