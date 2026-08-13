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Hotels for sale in Sopron, Hungary

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1 property total found
Hotel 860 m² in Sopron, Hungary
Hotel 860 m²
Sopron, Hungary
Area 860 m²
A small hotel is for sale in 9027 Györ. The hotel which was built in 2001 has 13 rooms and a…
$1,28M
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