Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Sarospataki jaras

Residential properties for sale in Sarospataki jaras, Hungary

houses
3
3 properties total found
2 room house in Erdohorvati, Hungary
2 room house
Erdohorvati, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€30,326
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Sarospatak, Hungary
2 room house
Sarospatak, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€39,326
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Sarazsadany, Hungary
2 room house
Sarazsadany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€44,605
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Sarospataki jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir