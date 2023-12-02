Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Sarkadi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Sarkadi jaras, Hungary

Sarkad
3
5 properties total found
4 room house in Sarkad, Hungary
4 room house
Sarkad, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€49,329
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Sarkad, Hungary
3 room house
Sarkad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€34,029
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Sarkad, Hungary
2 room house
Sarkad, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€11,079
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Mehkerek, Hungary
3 room house
Mehkerek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€35,612
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Sarkadkeresztur, Hungary
3 room house
Sarkadkeresztur, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€15,828
per month
Leave a request

Property types in Sarkadi jaras

houses

Properties features in Sarkadi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir