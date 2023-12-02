Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Retsagi jaras

Commercial real estate in Retsagi jaras, Hungary

Commercial in Bank, Hungary
Commercial
Bank, Hungary
Area 750 m²
€553,967
per month
Commercial in Nograd, Hungary
Commercial
Nograd, Hungary
Area 100 m²
€116,597
per month
Commercial 1 bathroom in Berkenye, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Berkenye, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 186 m²
€1,25M
per month
