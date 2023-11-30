Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Rackevei jaras, Hungary

15 properties total found
Plot of land in Doemsoed, Hungary
Plot of land
Doemsoed, Hungary
Area 1 198 m²
€25,241
Plot of land in Aporka, Hungary
Plot of land
Aporka, Hungary
Area 930 m²
€35,869
Plot of land in Aporka, Hungary
Plot of land
Aporka, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€33,212
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
Area 420 m²
€66,424
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
Area 880 m²
€39,854
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
Area 733 m²
€15,942
Plot of land in Doemsoed, Hungary
Plot of land
Doemsoed, Hungary
Area 948 m²
€39,854
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
Area 700 m²
€59,781
Plot of land in Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Area 360 m²
€21,154
Plot of land in Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Area 360 m²
€31,731
Plot of land in Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Area 720 m²
€52,884
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
Area 1 277 m²
€44,899
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
Area 539 m²
€19,805
Plot of land in Doemsoed, Hungary
Plot of land
Doemsoed, Hungary
Area 390 m²
€21,154
Plot of land in Apaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Apaj, Hungary
Area 60 000 m²
€130,190
