Lands for sale in Rackeve, Hungary

Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
Area 593 m²
€19,571
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
Area 525 m²
€27,400
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€33,923
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
Area 639 m²
€22,154
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
Area 638 m²
€22,154
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
Area 3 851 m²
€47,205
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
Area 1 534 m²
€52,190
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
Area 858 m²
€26,225
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
Area 1 004 m²
€26,225
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
Area 1 105 m²
€33,923
