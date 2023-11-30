Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Puespoekladanyi jaras

Lands for sale in Puespoekladanyi jaras, Hungary

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Sarretudvari, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarretudvari, Hungary
Area 1 344 m²
€4,983
Plot of land in Puespoekladany, Hungary
Plot of land
Puespoekladany, Hungary
Area 770 m²
€47,178
