  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Pomaz

Lands for sale in Pomaz, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€65,841
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€86,351
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
Area 958 m²
€103,125
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
Area 880 m²
€104,861
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
Area 721 m²
€2,497
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
Area 603 m²
€2,365
