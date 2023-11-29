Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Pecel

Lands for sale in Pecel, Hungary

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Pecel, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecel, Hungary
Area 420 m²
€51,929
Plot of land in Pecel, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecel, Hungary
Area 618 m²
€49,319
Plot of land in Pecel, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecel, Hungary
Area 1 071 m²
€23,340
