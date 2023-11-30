Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Ozd

Lands for sale in Ozd, Hungary

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
Area 1 030 m²
€3,454
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
Area 2 457 m²
€3,454
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€5,181
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
Area 745 m²
€3,811
