Houses for sale in Oroshazi jaras, Hungary

13 properties total found
3 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€44,555
Leave a request
2 room house in Pusztafoeldvar, Hungary
2 room house
Pusztafoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€18,084
Leave a request
3 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€27,519
Leave a request
4 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
4 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€25,947
Leave a request
3 room house in Bekessamson, Hungary
3 room house
Bekessamson, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
€15,804
Leave a request
5 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
5 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
€248,983
Leave a request
3 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€46,094
Leave a request
3 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€36,875
Leave a request
2 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
2 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€78,755
Leave a request
6 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
6 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
€118,264
Leave a request
5 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
5 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
€70,853
Leave a request
4 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
4 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€66,832
Leave a request
3 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€67,165
Leave a request

Properties features in Oroshazi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
