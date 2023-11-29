Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. orbottyan

Lands for sale in orbottyan, Hungary

8 properties total found
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 8 852 m²
€51,929
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€73,429
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 953 m²
€54,538
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 1 649 m²
€86,113
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 1 230 m²
€60,018
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 50 000 m²
€25,834
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 882 m²
€40,648
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 000 m²
€3,21M
