Houses for sale in orbottyan, Hungary

16 properties total found
5 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
5 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€164,954
4 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
4 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€183,311
4 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
4 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€157,086
4 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
4 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
€207,176
4 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
4 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€143,974
5 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
5 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 290 m²
€524,233
4 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
4 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€327,547
3 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
3 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€129,813
3 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
3 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€104,873
3 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
3 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€144,236
4 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
4 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€175,444
4 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
4 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€196,423
4 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
4 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€225,533
3 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
3 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€95,720
4 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
4 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
€183,311
4 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
4 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
€183,311
