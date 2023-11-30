Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Nógrád, Hungary

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Batonyterenye, Hungary
Plot of land
Batonyterenye, Hungary
Area 687 m²
€13,221
Plot of land in Retsag, Hungary
Plot of land
Retsag, Hungary
Area 9 999 m²
€111,592
Plot of land in Ketbodony, Hungary
Plot of land
Ketbodony, Hungary
Area 2 391 m²
€26,304
Plot of land in Nogradkoevesd, Hungary
Plot of land
Nogradkoevesd, Hungary
Area 1 200 m²
€10,312
Plot of land in Paszto, Hungary
Plot of land
Paszto, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€104,103
Plot of land in Paszto, Hungary
Plot of land
Paszto, Hungary
Area 3 760 m²
€99,423
Plot of land in Nograd, Hungary
Plot of land
Nograd, Hungary
Area 7 000 m²
€100,964
Plot of land in Nagyoroszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagyoroszi, Hungary
Area 1 031 m²
€18,134
