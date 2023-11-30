Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Nógrád
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Nógrád, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
2 room house in Nograd, Hungary
2 room house
Nograd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€104,711
Leave a request
2 room house in Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€79,062
Leave a request
5 room house in Nograd, Hungary
5 room house
Nograd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 173 m²
€243,268
Leave a request
6 room house in Diosjeno, Hungary
6 room house
Diosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€60,553
Leave a request
4 room house in Vanyarc, Hungary
4 room house
Vanyarc, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€71,129
Leave a request
2 room house in Palotas, Hungary
2 room house
Palotas, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€15,601
Leave a request
2 room house in Nógrád, Hungary
2 room house
Nógrád, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€47,596
Leave a request
3 room house in Kallo, Hungary
3 room house
Kallo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
€31,466
Leave a request
3 room house in Kallo, Hungary
3 room house
Kallo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
€39,399
Leave a request
5 room house in Retsag, Hungary
5 room house
Retsag, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€132,184
Leave a request
5 room house in Alsopeteny, Hungary
5 room house
Alsopeteny, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 92 m²
€61,346
Leave a request
5 room house in Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€211,537
Leave a request
4 room house in Holloko, Hungary
4 room house
Holloko, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
€97,572
Leave a request
2 room house in Pusztaberki, Hungary
2 room house
Pusztaberki, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
€21,127
Leave a request
5 room house in Holloko, Hungary
5 room house
Holloko, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€121,370
Leave a request
4 room house in Kisbagyon, Hungary
4 room house
Kisbagyon, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
€261,778
Leave a request
3 room house in Ersekvadkert, Hungary
3 room house
Ersekvadkert, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€34,375
Leave a request
3 room house in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
3 room house
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€181,864
Leave a request
House in Palotas, Hungary
House
Palotas, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€39,134
Leave a request
House in Bank, Hungary
House
Bank, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
€39,399
Leave a request

Properties features in Nógrád, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir