Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Nógrád

Residential properties for sale in Nógrád, Hungary

Retsagi jaras
7
Pasztoi jaras
6
Salgotarjan
4
Salgotarjani jaras
4
22 properties total found
2 room house in Nograd, Hungary
2 room house
Nograd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€104,711
Leave a request
2 room house in Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€79,062
Leave a request
5 room house in Nograd, Hungary
5 room house
Nograd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 173 m²
€243,268
Leave a request
6 room house in Diosjeno, Hungary
6 room house
Diosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€60,553
Leave a request
4 room house in Vanyarc, Hungary
4 room house
Vanyarc, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€71,129
Leave a request
2 room house in Palotas, Hungary
2 room house
Palotas, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€15,601
Leave a request
2 room house in Nógrád, Hungary
2 room house
Nógrád, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€47,596
Leave a request
3 room house in Kallo, Hungary
3 room house
Kallo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
€31,466
Leave a request
3 room house in Kallo, Hungary
3 room house
Kallo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
€39,399
Leave a request
5 room house in Retsag, Hungary
5 room house
Retsag, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€132,184
Leave a request
5 room house in Alsopeteny, Hungary
5 room house
Alsopeteny, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 92 m²
€61,346
Leave a request
5 room house in Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€211,537
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€71,394
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€47,043
Leave a request
4 room house in Holloko, Hungary
4 room house
Holloko, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
€97,572
Leave a request
2 room house in Pusztaberki, Hungary
2 room house
Pusztaberki, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
€21,127
Leave a request
5 room house in Holloko, Hungary
5 room house
Holloko, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€121,370
Leave a request
4 room house in Kisbagyon, Hungary
4 room house
Kisbagyon, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
€261,778
Leave a request
3 room house in Ersekvadkert, Hungary
3 room house
Ersekvadkert, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€34,375
Leave a request
3 room house in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
3 room house
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€181,864
Leave a request
House in Palotas, Hungary
House
Palotas, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€39,134
Leave a request
House in Bank, Hungary
House
Bank, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
€39,399
Leave a request

Property types in Nógrád

houses

Properties features in Nógrád, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir