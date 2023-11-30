Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Nagykoroes, Hungary

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Area 6 600 m²
€17,270
Plot of land in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Area 2 452 m²
€3,985
Plot of land in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Area 1 100 m²
€10,628
Plot of land in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Area 2 160 m²
€3,985
Plot of land in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Area 2 658 m²
€18,333
