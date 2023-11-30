Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Nadudvar

Lands for sale in Nadudvar, Hungary

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Nadudvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Nadudvar, Hungary
Area 1 518 m²
€27,367
Plot of land in Nadudvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Nadudvar, Hungary
Area 1 519 m²
€14,082
Plot of land in Nadudvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Nadudvar, Hungary
Area 1 313 m²
€9,299
Realting.com
