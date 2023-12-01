Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Mezokovacshazai jaras

Residential properties for sale in Mezokovacshazai jaras, Hungary

houses
3
3 properties total found
3 room house in Magyarbanhegyes, Hungary
3 room house
Magyarbanhegyes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€17,581
House in Kaszaper, Hungary
House
Kaszaper, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
€5,301
2 room house in Kevermes, Hungary
2 room house
Kevermes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€33,298
