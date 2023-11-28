Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Mezokoevesdi jaras

Lands for sale in Mezokoevesdi jaras, Hungary

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Area 1 141 m²
€14,415
Leave a request
Plot of land in Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€89,554
Leave a request
Plot of land in Bogacs, Hungary
Plot of land
Bogacs, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€777,010
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir