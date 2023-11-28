Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Mezokoevesdi jaras

Commercial real estate in Mezokoevesdi jaras, Hungary

3 properties total found
Commercial in Buekkzserc, Hungary
Commercial
Buekkzserc, Hungary
Area 825 m²
An iconic hotel inn in the mountains is for sale in Bükkzsérc, at the southern foot of the B…
€342,411
Leave a request
Commercial in Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Commercial
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Area 300 m²
In the north-western part of Mezőkövesd, next to the main road 3, a 17,686 m² Gip 1.2 indust…
€368,751
Leave a request
Commercial in Bogacs, Hungary
Commercial
Bogacs, Hungary
Area 900 m²
For sale in Bogács, a pension built in 2005, which has been continuously developed and expan…
€433,013
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir