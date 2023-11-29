Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Maglod

Lands for sale in Maglod, Hungary

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Maglod, Hungary
Plot of land
Maglod, Hungary
Area 4 008 m²
€117,939
Plot of land in Maglod, Hungary
Plot of land
Maglod, Hungary
Area 1 466 m²
€70,594
Plot of land in Maglod, Hungary
Plot of land
Maglod, Hungary
Area 978 m²
€88,965
