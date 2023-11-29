Houses for sale in Maglod, Hungary

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room house in Maglod, Hungary
3 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
€174,288
5 room house in Maglod, Hungary
5 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€183,199
6 room house in Maglod, Hungary
6 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
€156,990
3 room house in Maglod, Hungary
3 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€128,799
4 room house in Maglod, Hungary
4 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€170,095
3 room house in Maglod, Hungary
3 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
€276,563
4 room house in Maglod, Hungary
4 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€195,255
3 room house in Maglod, Hungary
3 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€144,603
4 room house in Maglod, Hungary
4 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
€235,617
2 room house in Maglod, Hungary
2 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€78,755
3 room house in Maglod, Hungary
3 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€183,199
5 room house in Maglod, Hungary
5 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€152,768
6 room house in Maglod, Hungary
6 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
€170,095
2 room house in Maglod, Hungary
2 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
€143,886
4 room house in Maglod, Hungary
4 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€184,112
3 room house in Maglod, Hungary
3 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€156,982
2 room house in Maglod, Hungary
2 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€77,316
4 room house in Maglod, Hungary
4 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€191,062
6 room house in Maglod, Hungary
6 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
€342,148
