Lands for sale in Letenyei jaras, Hungary

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Letenye, Hungary
Plot of land
Letenye, Hungary
€16,962
Plot of land in Becsehely, Hungary
Plot of land
Becsehely, Hungary
€13,830
Plot of land in Muraszemenye, Hungary
Plot of land
Muraszemenye, Hungary
Area 1 177 m²
€4,958
Plot of land in Muraszemenye, Hungary
Plot of land
Muraszemenye, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€7,176
Plot of land in Kerkaszentkiraly, Hungary
Plot of land
Kerkaszentkiraly, Hungary
Area 2 271 m²
€3,888
Plot of land in Letenye, Hungary
Plot of land
Letenye, Hungary
Area 3 947 m²
€18,266
Plot of land in Lispeszentadorjan, Hungary
Plot of land
Lispeszentadorjan, Hungary
Area 1 692 m²
€9,133
Plot of land in Kerkaszentkiraly, Hungary
Plot of land
Kerkaszentkiraly, Hungary
Area 6 036 m²
€9,441
Plot of land in Letenye, Hungary
Plot of land
Letenye, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€131,124
