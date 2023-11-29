Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Kunhegyesi jaras

Lands for sale in Kunhegyesi jaras, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Kunhegyes, Hungary
Plot of land
Kunhegyes, Hungary
Area 2 037 m²
€12,842
Plot of land in Abadszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Abadszalok, Hungary
Area 560 m²
€10,746
Plot of land in Abadszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Abadszalok, Hungary
Area 560 m²
€10,760
Plot of land in Abadszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Abadszalok, Hungary
Area 7 000 m²
€67,881
Plot of land in Tiszaroff, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaroff, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€63,214
Plot of land in Tiszaroff, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaroff, Hungary
Area 1 345 m²
€5,242
