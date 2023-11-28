Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Koszegi jaras

Lands for sale in Koszegi jaras, Hungary

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Area 1 192 m²
€52,363
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Area 1 165 m²
€52,363
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Area 1 018 m²
€44,469
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Area 980 m²
€41,838
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Area 950 m²
€41,838
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Area 1 277 m²
€54,994
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Area 1 464 m²
€65,520
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
Area 1 239 m²
€47,101
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pusztacso, Hungary
Plot of land
Pusztacso, Hungary
Area 2 419 m²
€39,207
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
Area 1 527 m²
€16,077
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
Area 156 m²
€1,631
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
Area 807 m²
€14,472
Leave a request
Plot of land in Velem, Hungary
Plot of land
Velem, Hungary
Area 1 245 m²
€2,631
Leave a request
Plot of land in Bozsok, Hungary
Plot of land
Bozsok, Hungary
Area 642 m²
€2,631
Leave a request
Plot of land in Velem, Hungary
Plot of land
Velem, Hungary
Area 931 m²
€2,631
Leave a request
Plot of land in Velem, Hungary
Plot of land
Velem, Hungary
Area 462 m²
€2,631
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
Area 714 m²
€16,840
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir