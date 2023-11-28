Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Komarom

Lands for sale in Komarom, Hungary

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
Area 1 759 m²
€41,727
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
Area 2 753 m²
€57,683
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
Area 1 683 m²
€47,384
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
Area 5 348 m²
€52,224
