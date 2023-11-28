Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Komarom
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Komarom, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
3 room house in Komarom, Hungary
3 room house
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€109,815
Leave a request
House in Komarom, Hungary
House
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
€23,442
Leave a request
6 room house in Komarom, Hungary
6 room house
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
€248,983
Leave a request
House in Komarom, Hungary
House
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
€13,170
Leave a request
5 room house in Komarom, Hungary
5 room house
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€200,497
Leave a request
4 room house in Komarom, Hungary
4 room house
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
€139,598
Leave a request
2 room house in Komarom, Hungary
2 room house
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 87 m²
€40,826
Leave a request
4 room house in Komarom, Hungary
4 room house
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€149,390
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir