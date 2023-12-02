Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Koeszeg

Lands for sale in Koeszeg, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
Area 909 m²
€36,931
per month
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
Area 1 239 m²
€47,072
per month
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
Area 156 m²
€1,636
per month
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
Area 1 527 m²
€16,068
per month
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
Area 807 m²
€14,463
per month
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
Area 714 m²
€16,883
per month
