  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Koermendi jaras

Lands for sale in Koermendi jaras, Hungary

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Koermend, Hungary
Plot of land
Koermend, Hungary
Area 1 573 m²
€18,266
Plot of land in Kemestarodfa, Hungary
Plot of land
Kemestarodfa, Hungary
Area 5 969 m²
€52,190
Plot of land in Kercaszomor, Hungary
Plot of land
Kercaszomor, Hungary
Area 4 392 m²
€25,834
Plot of land in Halasto, Hungary
Plot of land
Halasto, Hungary
Area 1 488 m²
€6,556
Plot of land in oriszentpeter, Hungary
Plot of land
oriszentpeter, Hungary
Area 3 313 m²
€24,914
