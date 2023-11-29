Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Kisvardai jaras

Lands for sale in Kisvardai jaras, Hungary

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Pap, Hungary
Plot of land
Pap, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€2,622
Leave a request
Plot of land in Jeke, Hungary
Plot of land
Jeke, Hungary
Area 2 903 m²
€3,907
Leave a request
Plot of land in Ajak, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajak, Hungary
Area 802 m²
€7,343
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pap, Hungary
Plot of land
Pap, Hungary
Area 100 000 m²
€131,124
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir