Lands for sale in Kisvarda, Hungary

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Kisvarda, Hungary
Plot of land
Kisvarda, Hungary
Area 5 668 m²
€18,108
Plot of land in Kisvarda, Hungary
Plot of land
Kisvarda, Hungary
Area 1 127 m²
€19,682
Plot of land in Kisvarda, Hungary
Plot of land
Kisvarda, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€31,229
