  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Kisberi jaras

Lands for sale in Kisberi jaras, Hungary

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Kisber, Hungary
Plot of land
Kisber, Hungary
Area 3 625 m²
€66,424
Plot of land in Csep, Hungary
Plot of land
Csep, Hungary
Area 6 600 m²
€36,932
Plot of land in Kisber, Hungary
Plot of land
Kisber, Hungary
Area 1 996 m²
€18,333
Plot of land in Tarkany, Hungary
Plot of land
Tarkany, Hungary
Area 1 604 m²
€10,048
