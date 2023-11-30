Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Kecskemet

Lands for sale in Kecskemet, Hungary

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 383 m²
€13,258
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 711 m²
€57,124
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 4 964 m²
€61,110
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 3 014 m²
€30,555
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 1 444 m²
€14,215
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 767 m²
€69,081
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 4 028 m²
€51,248
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 8 756 m²
€115,373
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 682 m²
€157,160
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 5 579 m²
€788,428
