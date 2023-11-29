UAE
Realting.com
Hungary
Land
Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
Lands for sale in Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Hungary
45 properties total found
Plot of land
Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
1 219 m²
€7,611
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
2 517 m²
€7,847
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
1 132 m²
€15,201
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
387 m²
€49,337
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kunhegyes, Hungary
2 037 m²
€12,842
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tiszatenyo, Hungary
5 509 m²
€34,116
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tiszatenyo, Hungary
1 517 m²
€6,552
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Abadszalok, Hungary
560 m²
€10,746
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Abadszalok, Hungary
560 m²
€10,760
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tiszakuert, Hungary
1 535 m²
€3,648
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Jaszdozsa, Hungary
931 m²
€15,484
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Karcag, Hungary
526 m²
€15,484
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
742 m²
€14,959
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Karcag, Hungary
729 m²
€20,732
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
742 m²
€11,809
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tiszaszolos, Hungary
2 251 m²
€29,130
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
1 375 m²
€31,713
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tiszaszolos, Hungary
60 000 m²
€76,005
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
1 406 m²
€31,713
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
1 038 m²
€10,497
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tiszaszolos, Hungary
905 m²
€12,842
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
493 m²
€36,928
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
6 501 m²
€82,666
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Abadszalok, Hungary
7 000 m²
€67,881
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
541 m²
€43,039
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 423 m²
€38,053
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Karcag, Hungary
744 m²
€60,359
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tiszaroff, Hungary
10 000 m²
€63,214
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
450 m²
€52,486
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
1 080 m²
€8,135
Recommend
Leave a request
