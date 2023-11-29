Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok

Lands for sale in Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Hungary

45 properties total found
Plot of land in Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
Area 1 219 m²
€7,611
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
Area 2 517 m²
€7,847
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Area 1 132 m²
€15,201
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 387 m²
€49,337
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kunhegyes, Hungary
Plot of land
Kunhegyes, Hungary
Area 2 037 m²
€12,842
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tiszatenyo, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszatenyo, Hungary
Area 5 509 m²
€34,116
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tiszatenyo, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszatenyo, Hungary
Area 1 517 m²
€6,552
Leave a request
Plot of land in Abadszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Abadszalok, Hungary
Area 560 m²
€10,746
Leave a request
Plot of land in Abadszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Abadszalok, Hungary
Area 560 m²
€10,760
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tiszakuert, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszakuert, Hungary
Area 1 535 m²
€3,648
Leave a request
Plot of land in Jaszdozsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Jaszdozsa, Hungary
Area 931 m²
€15,484
Leave a request
Plot of land in Karcag, Hungary
Plot of land
Karcag, Hungary
Area 526 m²
€15,484
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 742 m²
€14,959
Leave a request
Plot of land in Karcag, Hungary
Plot of land
Karcag, Hungary
Area 729 m²
€20,732
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 742 m²
€11,809
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tiszaszolos, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaszolos, Hungary
Area 2 251 m²
€29,130
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Area 1 375 m²
€31,713
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tiszaszolos, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaszolos, Hungary
Area 60 000 m²
€76,005
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Area 1 406 m²
€31,713
Leave a request
Plot of land in Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 1 038 m²
€10,497
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tiszaszolos, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaszolos, Hungary
Area 905 m²
€12,842
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Area 493 m²
€36,928
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 6 501 m²
€82,666
Leave a request
Plot of land in Abadszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Abadszalok, Hungary
Area 7 000 m²
€67,881
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 541 m²
€43,039
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Area 2 423 m²
€38,053
Leave a request
Plot of land in Karcag, Hungary
Plot of land
Karcag, Hungary
Area 744 m²
€60,359
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tiszaroff, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaroff, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€63,214
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Area 450 m²
€52,486
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
Area 1 080 m²
€8,135
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir