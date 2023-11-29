Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok

Commercial real estate in Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Hungary

Szolnok
10
Szolnoki jaras
10
Tiszafueredi jaras
4
Toeroekszentmiklosi jaras
4
25 properties total found
Commercial in Cibakhaza, Hungary
Commercial
Cibakhaza, Hungary
Area 50 m²
€3,910
Commercial in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 82 m²
€146,962
Commercial in Jaszkiser, Hungary
Commercial
Jaszkiser, Hungary
Area 310 m²
€78,364
Commercial in Abadszalok, Hungary
Commercial
Abadszalok, Hungary
Area 39 m²
€51,174
Commercial in Kengyel, Hungary
Commercial
Kengyel, Hungary
Area 44 m²
€39,313
Commercial in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 36 m²
€39,051
Commercial in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 18 m²
€49,862
Commercial in Karcag, Hungary
Commercial
Karcag, Hungary
Area 200 m²
€114,158
Commercial in Oermenyes, Hungary
Commercial
Oermenyes, Hungary
Area 463 m²
€118,095
Commercial in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 738 m²
€393,131
Commercial in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Commercial
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Area 256 m²
€117,939
Commercial in Kengyel, Hungary
Commercial
Kengyel, Hungary
Area 270 m²
€39,246
Commercial 1 bathroom in Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 752 m²
€850,000
Commercial in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 178 m²
€196,824
Commercial in Nagyivan, Hungary
Commercial
Nagyivan, Hungary
Area 146 m²
€34,116
Commercial in Tiszaderzs, Hungary
Commercial
Tiszaderzs, Hungary
Area 150 m²
€37,402
Commercial in Kunszentmarton, Hungary
Commercial
Kunszentmarton, Hungary
Area 240 m²
€524,153
Commercial in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 512 m²
€469,754
Commercial in Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
Commercial
Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
Area 140 m²
€262,432
Commercial in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 1 104 m²
€629,838
Commercial in Kisujszallas, Hungary
Commercial
Kisujszallas, Hungary
Area 500 m²
€168,308
Commercial 1 bathroom in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 905 m²
€1,40M
Commercial 1 bathroom in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 398 m²
€700,000
Commercial in Abadszalok, Hungary
Commercial
Abadszalok, Hungary
Area 570 m²
€395,090
Commercial in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 3 800 m²
€264,708
