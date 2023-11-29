Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Hungary

36 properties total found
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€78,755
2 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€60,580
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€78,364
2 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€59,992
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€91,469
2 room apartment in Karcag, Hungary
2 room apartment
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€53,728
1 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€44,513
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€138,624
2 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€114,480
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€156,859
2 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€121,294
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€146,507
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€149,128
2 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€60,542
2 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€97,192
2 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€104,573
2 room apartment in Karcag, Hungary
2 room apartment
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€47,674
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€99,826
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€73,487
2 room apartment in Karcag, Hungary
2 room apartment
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€46,094
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€67,881
2 room apartment in Karcag, Hungary
2 room apartment
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€65,322
4 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€170,942
2 room apartment in Karcag, Hungary
2 room apartment
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€38,527
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€69,453
2 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€51,098
2 room apartment in Karcag, Hungary
2 room apartment
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€65,260
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€181,741
2 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€60,018
3 room apartment in Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€60,580
