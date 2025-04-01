Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Heviz
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Heviz, Hungary

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Heviz, Hungary
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A modern family house in Heviz is sold, located in a quiet and comfortable area, only 1.7 km…
$394,375
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes