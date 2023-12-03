Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Heves
  5. Other

Commercial property for sale in Heves, Hungary

сommercial property
31
investment properties
3
Other To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Poultry farm for sale in Csany, Hungary
Poultry farm for sale
Csany, Hungary
Currently operating poultry farm for sale. Hungary, Heves county, Csány village, registered…
€1,65M
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir